Warner Robins school speed cameras going live this Wednesday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As students in Warner Robins prepare to return to school, the city has announced the end of the warning period for speed cameras in school zones.

The goal, according to city leaders, is to ensure student safety throughout the school year.

Starting August 2, speed cameras will become operational at several schools, including Warner Robins High School, Lake Joy Elementary and Primary, Northside High and Huntington Middle School. Any vehicles found traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the posted limit during school zone hours will be ticketed.

“The only times the cameras are operating are when children are actually present in the school,” Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead said. “The times of the camera’s operation will be from the 90 minutes from when school takes in and the 90 minutes when school takes out.”