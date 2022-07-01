Warner Robins prepares for Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The City Of Warner Robins is getting ready for the 39th Annual Independence Day Celebration. With three deadly shootings at the top of people’s minds this week, the Police Department is ensuring that safety is a top priority for the event.

The Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration is happening Saturday night. One of the major changes this year is traffic flow. Police Chief John Wagner says South Davis Drive will be closed from M.L.K. Boulevard to Demon Valley Drive starting at around 6 p.m.

“Vehicles will be able to detour up Demon Valley or down Martin Luther King to navigate the area,” Chief Wagner explained.

Chief Wagner says the changes for Davis Drive come from safety considerations from last year’s Independence Day Celebration. He says it didn’t make sense for traffic to flow behind the stage area.

“This is our version of making sure somebody doesn’t run into the back of our stage or run off the roadway,” Chief Wagner said.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick is planning to attend her first Independence Day Celebration as mayor with her family. She says the Police Department will be in full force on Saturday.

“They’re monitoring all of the entry points to make sure everybody is safe and secure during our events,” Mayor Patrick said. This is the 39th celebration, so they’re experts when it comes to throwing this event. So I’m completely comfortable that we’ll have everything we need.”

Following three shootings that happened earlier this week, Mayor Patrick says she’s been brainstorming ideas with city leaders for proactive crime prevention, and plans to announce specific ways the city will tackle the problem in mid-July.

“It’s progressing nicely with a group of people of different backgrounds. A lot of them with public safety backgrounds,” she said. “It’s coming together with some great innovative ideas.”

Chief Wagner encourages people to have a good time this weekend. But he asks that you keep violence and driving under the influence out of your plans.

“You can have a good time without getting violent, and I think after this past week it’s a grim reminder of what happens when emotions boil over,” he said.

Prohibited items:

Drones

Fireworks

Glass bottles/containers

Alcoholic beverages

Rolling or hard sided coolers

Pets (except service animals)

Outside food and open drinks

Large umbrellas (beach type)

Portable canopies/tents

Any type of firearm/weapon Guns, knives, tasers, pepper spray, etc.



Allowed Items:

Lawn chairs

Diaper bags

Collapsible wagons

Small umbrellas

Small soft-sided coolers Sealed drinks Baby formula Medicine/Insulin etc.



For information on parking areas you can go to the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert Facebook page.

Gates for the event open at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:50 p.m. The City of Warner Robins says you should check in with its social media channels for any updates.