Warner Robins Police urge increased railroad crossing safety after collision

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Following a recent incident in which a train collided with a flatbed truck on Watson Boulevard, the Warner Robins Police Department is urging residents to exercise greater caution at railroad crossings.

Warner Robins resident Alyssa Russell witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

“I am more cautious about how quickly or how slowly I go over the train track,” Russell said. “Making sure I really look both ways before I do, because you never know when something might happen.”

Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead stressed the importance of drivers stopping at every crossing, paying attention to warning lights and slowing down when gate arms begin to lower. Above all, he advised not to attempt to go around the arms when they are down.

“You have the bars that come down, the warning lights, to let you know when these trains are going to be coming by,” Whitehead said. “You need to be aware of where trains cross if you’re going to use that roadway to travel.”

Whitehead says you should stop, look and listen.

“Be aware of it, be aware of your surroundings, be listening for it,” he said. “They’ll have an audible signal when they get close to the area. You should know that it’s there, and do everything possible just to obey the devices and safety features that are available at any crossing.”

Following the collision, the railroad crossing was closed for repairs, but it’s now operational again. The Watson Boulevard intersection has also reopened to traffic.