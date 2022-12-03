Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers

The scammer gave the victim the option of jail time or paying a fine. The victim then transferred funds to the scammer.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam.

It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date.

Lieutenant Eric Gossman with the Warner Robins police Department, says they do not conduct transactions by phone.

“We would never conduct business number one on something dealing with a warrant,” Lt. Gossman said. “There’s certain things that has to happen to clear it out of the system and all agencies in the state should follow that same protocol.”

The Warner Robins Police Department says if you are, or suspect you may be a victim of this scam, you can call them and the Better Business Bureau to report the incident.