Warner Robins officials prioritize employee retention in $165 million 2024 budget plan

City officials in Warner Robins have prioritized increasing salaries and retaining employees in their proposed 2024 budget of $165 million, which was discussed at City Hall on Wednesday.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says one of her top priorities is to bolster employee satisfaction and retention. City Councilman Clifford Holmes echoed the need for a budget increase, aiming to attract new employees, particularly in critical areas like the police and fire departments.

“I’m very hopeful,” Holmes said. “I’m looking for us to draw maybe some more employees in some of those slots where we need employees: police department, fire department.”

Mayor Patrick says an expanded budget will not only enhance the city’s ability to hire and retain staff, but will also facilitate future growth for Warner Robins.

“We’re planning for future growth, but I also want to make sure that our personnel are happy where they work and they’re being fairly compensated and they’re able to take care of home,” she said. “That is in the priority for council and I.”

The city anticipates passing the budget will boost morale and improve quality of life for its employees.

In addition to prioritizing salaries and employee retention, the budget also includes plans to reduce the cost of natural gas.