Warner Robins native wins Miss Georgia, shares goals for year of service

Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis wins Miss Georgia 2022

Photo credit: Matt Boyd Photography

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Georgia 2022 is a familiar face who is also making history. Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis is a Warner Robins native. And she earned the job of serving as Miss Georgia 2022. She is only the second in the state to serve as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen and then become Miss Georgia.

During the competition, she also won the Betty Cantrell Preliminary On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch and the Talent competition for her contemporary vocal performance.

Hollis attend attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and the 22-year-old wins a $20,000 scholarship for serving as Miss Georgia. This is $5,000 more than last year.

Hollis’ social impact initiative is “Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change.”

She stopped by 41NBC to share her goals as she prepares to compete for the job of Miss America.

The candidates who complete the Top Five finalists are:

1st Runner-up and the winner of a $6,000 Scholarship: Miss Macon Tara Schiphof of Winston-Salem, NC

2nd Runner-up and the winner of a $3,000 Scholarship: Miss Gwinnett County A’Leah Burrell of Tyrone, Ga. (Fayette County)

3rd Runner-up and the winner of a $2,000 Scholarship: Miss Cobb County Carley Vogel of Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb County)

4th Runner-up and the winner of a $1,000 Scholarship: Miss Rome Taylor Burrell of Tyrone, Ga. (Fayette County)

The 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition took place on June 18th at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus. More than $70,000 in scholarship funds were awarded to 90 candidates from across Georgia.

Photo credit: Matt Boyd Photography