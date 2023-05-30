Warner Robins family receives mortgage-free home for Memorial Day

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 9/11 organization is honoring fallen servicemen and woman by supporting the families they left behind. That includes the Freeman family in Warner Robins.

On April 28th, 2011 United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ronald Douglas Freeman died after sacrificing himself in order to save his infantry team from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). He left behind his wife, Katie, and their two children, Katelyn and Doug. He was actually killed in action just 10 days after the birth of his son.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is providing the Freeman family with a new mortgage-free home in Warner Robins. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says this is one of 30 mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs delivered to Gold Star families nationwide in honor of Memorial Day.

“To all of the families who know the true meaning of Memorial Day, I thank you for your service and sacrifice,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “We know that no service member serves alone. It is our honor to support these families who have sacrificed so much so we can all enjoy the freedoms America has to offer,”