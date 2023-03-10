Warner Robins Demonettes fall in the 5A state title game

The Demonettes were looking to win their first state title since 1965.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demonettes took on Kell in the GHSA girls 5A state championship game, looking to win their first state title since 1965.

The Demonettes struggled from start to finish, as Kell took the victory 57-36.

Warner Robins was outscored 17-5 in the first quarter, but the Demonettes cut the lead to eight in the second quarter. However, that was the closest they got to the Longhorns, and the slow start from Warner Robins set the foundation for the rest of the game.

Now, the Demonettes will graduate six seniors, and head coach Rebecca White spoke after the game about what they have meant to her.

“Some of these seniors have been here through all of my wins and all of my losses. I won 101 games. I reached that milestone this year. This senior class was a part of 86 of them,” said White. “So it’s hard to go in there, and it’s going to be emotional. But I love them. They’ll come back. We’ll celebrate. I have other classes that come back every year. So we build a good bond, so we’ll be okay.”

Warner Robins finished the season 28-4 with a region title.