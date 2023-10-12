Warner Robins celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins is gearing up for a vibrant Hispanic Heritage Celebration featuring a star-studded live music lineup, including Mirabel from Encanto, on October 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the North Houston Sports Complex.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sat down with 41NBC Anchor Denise Turner to discuss the festivities.

The event, being held at 900 N. Houston Road, aims to celebrate Hispanic culture in a family-friendly environment. In addition to live performances, attendees can look forward to face painting, piñatas, food trucks and crafts.