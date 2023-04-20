Warner Robins celebrates beautification partnership at city hall

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Keep Warner Robins Beautiful is celebrating both earth day and arbor day by planting Cherry Blossom trees at Warner Robins City Hall.

They also plan to work with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to expand environmentally across the county. KMBB says it’s grateful for the partnership.

“We all need our city or surrounding town to be able to learn from one another, to be able to expand to be able to grow, so I’m just excited to have this relationship and we’re definitely looking forward to even expanding as far as cherry blossom trees throughout the region.”

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Keep Warner Robins Beautiful plan to meet soon to talk about community improvements.