Warner Robins’ Camp Bow Wow manager raises awareness on pet safety in scorching heat

The sweltering heat of summer can prove dangerous, not just for humans, but our pets as well. Heat exhaustion, dehydration, paw burns and sunburns can seriously affect pets if their health is neglected during these hot months.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The sweltering heat of summer can prove dangerous, not just for humans, but our pets as well. Heat exhaustion, dehydration, paw burns and sunburns can seriously affect pets if their health is neglected during these hot months.

Camp Bow Wow Manager Tammy Cummings advises pet owners to be cautious. Extra water for pets is a must, and bringing them indoors if the temperature becomes too extreme is recommended.

“You wanna be conscientious of these tips,” Cummings said. “Dogs can go into heat stroke very quickly. They will start excessive panting, their body temperature raises very fast, so heat stroke can happen within 15 minutes if you’re not cautious.”

Cummings says you should also check walkways and pavement to avoid paw burns.

According to the American Veterinarian Medical Association, hundreds of dogs succumb to heatstroke each year due to being left in hot cars, even with windows open. Heat damage can occur within just 15 minutes.

“If you’re every going to exit the car and not take your dog out of it, just leave your dog at home, it’s gonna be best for your dog because they do overheat so fast,” Cummings advises.

Camp Bow Wow, located at 925 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins, offers a safe haven for pets to play and stay cool during the intense summer heat.