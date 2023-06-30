Warner Robins American sweeps Little League baseball district tournaments

Warner Robins American won the Georgia District 5 Tournament in the 10U, 11U and 12U divisions.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins American baseball teams swept the Georgia District 5 Little League tournaments, winning the 10U, 11U and 12U divisions.

The 11U and 12U teams defeated Dudley, while the 10U squad took down Vine Ingle.

Warner Robins American 10U and 11U will now compete at the state tournament beginning July 8, while 10U will play at Rockmart Little League complex and 11U will play at the Chatham County Little League complex.

The 12U team will compete at the state tournament beginning July 15 at the Smyrna Little League complex.

If any of these teams win their respective state tournament, they will have the privilege of representing Georgia at the Southeast Regional Tournament.