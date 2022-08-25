Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its "Community Home Investment Program," also known as CHIP.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP.

This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs.

Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new roof or new windows.

This is the first time the city has awarded the funding. In order to apply, you must meet certain income requirements.

According to Kate Hogan, the city’s Community and Economic Development Director, you also have to live between Ignico Drive and Russell Parkway.

“We’re excited the CHIP grant is going to provide an opportunity to catalyze additional redevelopment,” she said. “With the existing housing stock in the city of Warner Robins, specifically in our low to moderate income neighborhoods.”

The submission for the grants is first come first serve. You can apply here.