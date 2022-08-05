Warner Robins 13-year-old breaks a national track and field record

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) — More than 19,000 participants are in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the running of the 56th AAU Junior Olympics, and an athlete from Middle Georgia has broken a national track and field record.

Warner Robins native, 13-year-old Adrianna Haynes, broke the 13-year-old girls’ 100-meter hurdles record by running a time of 14.37 seconds, beating the previous record by point .05 seconds.

Not only did Haynes break the national record, but she is bringing home gold.

The games will continue through this Saturday with several more Middle Georgia athletes in competition.