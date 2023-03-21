Warm weather returns to Middle Georgia this week



We saw clear skies and cool conditions across the southeast for the first day of Spring.

Overnight, cold conditions will continue, with lows dropping into the 30s by early Tuesday.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern counties, with a Frost Advisory for the rest of Middle Georgia.



Our days of cold weather will be coming to an end this week as we start our next warming trend Tuesday.

High pressure will be moving east, allowing for a few clouds to move in, but highs will still warm into the 60s.

Warm weather and increasing humidity will continue for the rest of the week.

This will make for a great weather week for Cherry Blossom Festival, with temps warming to the 80s by Thursday.



Rain and storms are back in the forecast starting Friday evening and into Saturday.

Right now, the severe threat looks like it will stay just to our west, but this forecast will change.

Stay updated on the potential for strong storms through the weekend.



Rain chances will be sticking around through the rest of the weekend.

Highs will stay in the 80s and 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.