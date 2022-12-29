Warm, sunny weather returns Thursday





We finally made it back to the 60s in Macon today, and this is just the beginning of our warming trend for the week.

Overnight temps will fall to the mid 30s, with a few areas reaching freezing.

Thursday will bring another warm day with highs in the mid 60s and mostly clear skies.

Enjoy the sunshine, because by Friday more clouds are on the way, ahead of our next chance for showers.



Rain chances begin increasing by Friday evening, with a steady rain expected overnight and into Saturday.

A few thunderstorms are possible, but it is unclear if there is enough instability to get severe storms, so make sure you stay weather aware.

Timing is still in question, but I think most rain should be out of the area by Saturday night.

This will leave us with some great weather for New Year’s Day with highs in the 70s and sunny skies.



After a great start to the year, rain returns by Monday afternoon and looks to stick around through the middle of the week.

Heavy rain is possible with these systems and we could pick up an additional 1-2″ of rain between Monday and Wednesday.

It is a bit too early to pin down, but we could also see a chance of strong or severe storms either Tuesday or Wednesday.



Even with rain on the way, we can enjoy a nice warm up back to the 70s for the start of 2023.