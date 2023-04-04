Warm, dry weather returns to Middle Georgia for a few days



It has been another rainy start to a week here in Middle Georgia, but rain won’t be the main story for the week.

Overnight showers will be coming to an end across the area, but patchy fog will start to form after midnight.

The fog will linger into the morning, but by afternoon sunshine returns and so do temps in the 80s.



Wednesday will be another great weather day as southerly winds and high pressure take over.

Wednesday will likely be our warmest high temperature of 2023, with some spots warming to the low 90s.

Not only will it be hot, but our humidity will also be increasing.

Thursday will be another warm day, but we will start to see a cold front approaching that will bring our next chance of rain.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday evening.



Rain will be sticking around for Friday and through the rest of the weekend as that cold front stalls over the area.

Not only that, but a wedge front will start to position itself to our north by Saturday.

This will keep cool temperatures and rain in the forecast for all of Easter weekend.



Rain totals up to 3″ are possible across Middle Georgia through Saturday.

With some places seeing up to 5″ of rain by next Monday.



Rain will slowly make its way out of the area at the start of next week, as temperatures warm back into the 70s.