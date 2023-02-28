Warm and sunny Tuesday ahead of rain later this week



A cold front is pushing through the southeast this evening, bringing a chance for a few showers overnight.

Any rain should be light and gone by Tuesday morning.

High pressure Tuesday will help to clear out any cloud cover and bring in some drier air for the day.

Highs will warm into the 80s by the afternoon under sunny skies.



Although we will see some sunshine on Wednesday, clouds will start to filter in from the Gulf of Mexico.

This will also bring the return of isolated showers and increasing humidity.

An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but most of what we expect is just rain.



By Thursday our attention will turn to a front just you our north that will push showers into our area.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a pretty muggy day with highs in the 80s again.



The day we are really keeping an eye on this week is Friday.

The setup is looking favorable for our area to see some intense storms.

We will have enough instability with daytime heating, and enough shear from the front that severe weather is possible.

Not only that, but the pressure changes could cause some pretty windy conditions, even outside of the storms.



The Storm Prediction Center already has our area highlighted for a 15% chance of severe weather Friday.

It is too early to say exactly what our threats would be, but winds will probably be the main issue.



The biggest change will come behind the front, when we see temperatures return to “normal” for this time of year.

Highs will be warming only into the 60s for the weekend under clear skies.

Warmer weather will quickly return next week with 70s by Monday.