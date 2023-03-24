Warm and dry Friday ahead of weekend rain and storms



Temperatures across Middle Georgia are staying pretty warm this evening, with southwesterly winds aiding in that warm-up.

Some patchy fog will be possible once again Friday morning, with sunshine returning by late morning.

Highs will once again be warming into the mid-80s Friday, with mostly clear skies through the evening.



By Saturday a cold front will be approaching the area, bringing our next chance of showers and storms.

As the front moves through, storms could form along a line, resulting in some storms becoming strong.

If storms can tap into the daytime heating during the afternoon, we could see a few severe warnings.

There is also the possibility that we see enough morning cloud cover that the atmosphere stays stable.

This would mean less rain and less chance of intense storms.

At this point either is possible.



The Storm Prediction Center has placed Middle Georgia under a level 1 (of 5) threat for Saturday.

The main impacts of any storms that fire up will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings this weekend.



Storms won’t linger through all of Saturday, so dry weather will move back in for the overnight hours.

By Sunday a stationary boundary will lift north into our area, bringing off and on showers through the day.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible Sunday, but severe weather doesn’t look like it is likely.



Rain will continue to filter into our area along the stationary boundary well into Monday and Tuesday.

This system will keep us in the low 80s and mid-70s for Sunday and Monday.

This weekend into next week could bring some significant rain to the area.

Rain totals between 1-3″ are possible through Tuesday.



We will finally start to dry out by Wednesday of next week, but we will also see a cool down.

Lows will fall back to the 40s with highs only in the low 70s.