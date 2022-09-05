WANTED: Suspect drivers in shooting that left woman injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the drivers of the 2 vehicles pictured after a woman was shot while passing a shooting incident taking place between them.

The incident was called into the 911 center just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the 3rd of September.

Witnesses say the shooting happened when 2 vehicles were in the left turning lane near the intersection between Mercer University Drive and Stevens Drive, one of the vehicles pulled onto Stevens drive, and the driver got out of the vehicle and began exchanging gunfire with the driver of the other car.

A woman driving past the intersection at this time was struck by gunfire and pulled over, calling 911. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

After the incident, both suspect drivers headed east on Mercer University Drive.

One of the suspect cars is a white Honda CRV, and the other is a white Honda accord, and thought to be an older model.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the BCSO at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.