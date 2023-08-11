Wanted man in Bibb, Houston counties arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted in multiple counties in Middle Georgia is now behind bars.



On August 9, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted a wanted suspect, 24-year-old Johnny Allen Borum of Macon, within the 2500 block of Allen Road.

Deputies say when they approached Borum, he ran but was quickly apprehended.

Borum was wanted in Bibb County for Failure to Appear and in Houston County for felony offenses. He was also wanted by the Warner Robins Police Department for misdemeanor offenses.

Borum is currently held without bond.