Voter registration in Georgia possibly cut by website change

ATLANTA (AP) — A change in a Georgia website may have resulted in a sharp drop in people registering to vote as they obtained driver’s licenses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution finds the share of Georgians registering or updating information through the Department of Driver Services fell from 79% in 2020 to 39% last year.

In 2021, the department changed its website so that voters had to choose whether to register.

Before, they had to specifically opt-out of what was supposed to be an automatic process.

The department has since changed its website again, but it’s too soon to tell if numbers will rebound.