Voter registration deadline is October 11, early voting begins next week

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says you can register online at the Secretary of State's website.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Election Day is fast approaching, and so is the deadline to register to vote. Georgia voters have until 11:59 p.m. on October 11 to get that registration in.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says you can register online at the Secretary of State’s website.

“If you’ve never been registered before you can do it online,” Raffensperger said. “We do ask for certain information, and you can just go through that whole date sheet there.”

Even if you’re registered, it doesn’t hurt to double check and make sure your information is correct.

“You could see, first of all are you registered? What address? Verify the address, and then what precinct are you? Because of redistricting you might be at a different precinct,” he said. “Or you might be voting at a different location when you want to show up on Election Day.”

The My Voter Page also has your sample ballot, so you know who or what you’re voting for before heading to the polls.

“You can look at all the different races that you have. If you’re going to vote early you have 17 days to do it,” said Raffensperger. “You can vote anywhere in your county. But if you’re going to be voting on Election Day you need to know where your precinct is.”

With early voting next week and Election Day next month, Secretary of State Raffensperger says you should be prepared with your I.D. when going to vote.

Once the precinct verifies your information, you’ll get a card to put into the ballot marking device and pick who you want to vote for. After making your selections, you will verify your ballot looks correct.

“Once you verify that you put it on the scanner, and then the scanner will go ahead and mark that it’s been received,” he explained. “Then they’re going to store that information so that they can press the tabulation button on election night.”

You can register to voter or check your registration status on the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting starts Monday, October 17. Election Day is November 8. If you want to vote absentee, you should have your application in 11 days before Election Day.