Visit Macon now offers Spanish-speaking tour for visitors and residents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon now offers Spanish-speaking tour of its “Soul Sights” van tour.

Tour guide Jenny Howell wants to reach the growing population of Macon’s existing Spanish speaking community.

She says the 1-hour tour will give visitors an insight to Macon’s rich history, and hopes to offer the need for Spanish-speaking visitors and members of Macon’s Latino community.

“I believe that it can also benefit anyone maybe the young community that is perhaps studying Spanish in schools,” says Howell. “We’re able to arrange private tours for schools, that would be our goal as well so they can learn about their city in Spanish too and learn the language as well”

The tour is available on the second Friday & Saturday of each month and can be booked by visiting VisitMacon.org.