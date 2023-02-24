Vineville Academy of the Arts Celebrates Black History Month

The program featured musical performances by students and guest performers, followed by an awards ceremony and presentations from students on notable Black American figures.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students and faculty of Vineville Academy of the Arts gathered Thursday morning to celebrate Black History Month.

The event highlighted the importance of black culture, ancestry, creativity, and leadership.

Courtney McCoy, a fourth-grade math teacher at Vineville Academy, explained why it was important for students to learn about their heritage.

“Ancestry is important because it allows students to see back in time about their backgrounds, their histories, where they came from, and where they’re going,” said McCoy.

Student artists were awarded for pieces they submitted as a part of the school’s Black History celebration. The winning artwork will be displayed in the Tubman Museum’s children’s library.

Musical performances included songs played on the violin by the Panda Philharmonic student strings group, while the Vineville Voices and Panda Primary Chorus sang pieces composed by Black American songwriters.

The audience was also treated to a surprise performance from Macon-Bibb Executive Officer of Elementary Schools, Nelson Render, who played the trumpet.

After the program, Render offered the students a challenge.

“Do this not just this month, but celebrate African American history and all cultures every single day.”