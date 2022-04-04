Victim in March 7th Warner Robins shooting dies from injuries

Shanita Thompson's charges are upgraded from aggravated assault to homicide in the March 7th shooting of her husband Phillip. He died on March 30th from his injuries. Mugshot of Shanita Thompson

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Warner Robins Police Department says Phillip Thompson, the victim in a March 7th shooting died on March 30th.

At 8:06 a.m. on March 7th officers responded to a gunshot wound call to 912 Davis drive. Officers located Thompson in a small building behind 912 Davis drive suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to Atrium Health Navicent for Emergency surgery.

Early investigations showed Thompson and his wife Shanita, got into some type of argument where she shot him several times. Her charges are upgraded from aggravated assault to homicide.