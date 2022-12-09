Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot

Someone found the shooting victim in the parking lot Friday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.

The individual was found to be fatally wounded by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Stone. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.