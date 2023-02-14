Valentine’s Day stays dry and warm in Middle Georgia





It has been a nice start to the week in Middle Georgia, with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Overnight we will be falling into the 30s once again, under clear skies.

Don’t expect much of a change tomorrow as sunshine returns for Valentine’s Day.

Highs will be warming to the low 70s.

Should be a nice day for a date outside, even during the evening, when we will be slower to cool off than today.



A cold front will be sliding just to our north on Wednesday, keeping most of the rain out of the area.

Clouds will be increasing with highs in the mid 70s.

Southerly winds will help to increase our humidity, especially Wednesday night.

By Thursday our next system will be approaching during the day, keeping us mostly cloudy.

That system moves in Thursday night, and will have the potential for a few strong storms, mainly to our west.

By the time the front moves into Middle Georgia, it should be mostly just rain and some gusty winds.

We will still need to watch closely for the potential for severe weather, but the overnight timing should help us out.



Cold air will push in behind the front, cooling us quickly on Friday.

Saturday will be our coldest day of the week, with highs in the mid 50s and lows below freezing.

Temperatures will rebound quickly next week as we get back to the 70s.