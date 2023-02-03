Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane.

This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.

Originally starting as a seasonal event, the mural showcase has evolved to include themes for various holidays. The goal of the murals is to bring back the beauty of graffiti art to approved locations.

“We’ve had some of the most magnificent artwork,” 567 gallery curator Colin Penndorf said. ‘And you can see that kids come out here and try their hand and play and do exactly what they were intended to do, which is to give this place in downtown in Macon a place where people can enjoy watching artists, enjoy seeing the good artwork that’s done, and construct sometimes these interactive living walls that allow the community to come together and put their own mark on the wall.”

As a symbol of love and unity, the murals will remain on the walls as a constant reminder of the community’s spirit.