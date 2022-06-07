US woman to plead guilty to leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Court records show that an American woman is set to plead guilty to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria.

A plea hearing for Allison Fluke-Ekren is to take place Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Her lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Fluke-Ekren, who once lived in Kansas, was brought to the U.S. in January to face a criminal charge of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say that starting in late 2016, she led an all-female Islamic State unit in the Syrian city of Raqqa that was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts.