US Embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia as soon as possible

(CNN)- The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert overnight urging U.S. citizens to leave Russia immediately while there are still options for departing the country.

It comes in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s order for partial mobilization of Russian men to fight in his war in Ukraine.

The alert said Russia may refuse to acknowledge the U.S. citizenship of dual nationals, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, and prevent their departure from Russia.

Russia may also conscript dual nationals for military service.

The alert said the embassy has severe limitations on its ability to help U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.