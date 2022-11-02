UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico.

A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area.

Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post saying they were aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many times parents have been worried that the post is about our school.”

Both of the school’s posts reassure parents that they take threats like this very seriously and that law enforcement hasn’t been able to find any credibility or find any connection with the community. Anyone concerned about the post, or anyone with questions, is urged to reach out to their child’s school.

The posts from the schools can be seen below: