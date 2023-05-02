UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with 2022 shooting victim’s death

Deputies say Page was shot on October 3 and was transported to the hospital in critical. He died on December 12.

Billingslea was arrested on an outstanding probation violation- felony warrant. After being interviewed about Page’s death, Billingslea was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the probation violation warrant.

On Tuesday, investigators charged Billingslea in connection with Page’s death.

He is currently being held without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and probation violation-felony.