UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with 2022 shooting victim’s death
UPDATE (5/2 – 3:45 p.m.) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) deputies arrested a man wanted for questioning in connection with a death investigation.
32-year-old Troyce Avery Billingslea was apprehended at a hotel located at 107 Holiday Drive North on Monday and has since been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Craig Page last year.
Deputies say Page was shot on October 3 and was transported to the hospital in critical. He died on December 12.
Billingslea was arrested on an outstanding probation violation- felony warrant. After being interviewed about Page’s death, Billingslea was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the probation violation warrant.
On Tuesday, investigators charged Billingslea in connection with Page’s death.
He is currently being held without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and probation violation-felony.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
ORIGINAL STORY (12/22/22):
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital.
Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on October 3rd, on Rice Mill Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a person shot in the roadway just after 1:00am. Deputies located Page with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.