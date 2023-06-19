UPDATE: Arrest made in weekend Milledgeville shooting

Police detectives from the Milledgeville Department early Monday morning arrested a suspect in connection with the weekend murder of a 43-year-old man.

30-year-old Tavish Nigel Goddard was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue after the execution of a search warrant related to the murder of Joshua Corey Jones. Goddard was taken to the Baldwin County Jail where he’s faces the following charges:

Malice murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Call Milledgeville Police at (478) 414-4090 and ask for Lieutenant January or they can contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a weekend homicide. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the 300 block of Evans Avenue around 8:20 Saturday morning.

That’s where investigators found the body of 43-year-old Joshua Corey Jones of Eatonton.

An investigation shows the male victim died from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation is on-going and active.

Anyone with information please call 478-414-4090 and ask for Lt. Everett January or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers 478-742-2330.