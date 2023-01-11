UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death

A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed.

He was then taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is being held without bond. He’s charged with murder, two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

15-year-old Ashton Roberts’ body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male juvenile was found dead in the woods Tuesday.

The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a juvenile, later identified as 15-year-old Ashton Roberts, had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators discovered the boy had several gunshot wounds.

The victim’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.