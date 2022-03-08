Unoccupied building near Downtown Macon catches on fire, crews working to fight the blaze

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An unoccupied building near Downtown Macon caught fire on Tuesday morning, fire crews are still working to put the flames out.

41NBC was at the scene around 11 a.m., and found that the building pouring out smoke into the air was located along Coliseum Drive. Traffic in the area has been backed up to the Martin Luther King bridge, so the public is being asked to avoid the area for the moment.

