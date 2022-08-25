Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon.

It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.

He says he wants people to drop the guns and have fun.

“We can not shoot our way out of poverty,” Tillman said. “We can not shoot our way to a job or an education. We must learn to communicate together as people and get along with each other.”

The next “Fun Without Guns” event will take place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Filmore Thomas Park on Log Cabin Drive.

