United Way of Central Georgia honors breast cancer survivors with special event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — United Way of Central Georgia took the time to recognize breast cancer survivors on Thursday.

The organization held a special event at Carolyn Crayton Park called “Pinknic in the Park” that brought together breast cancer survivors from across middle Georgia.

There was a special walk in their honor as well as food, music and hand painting.

The event was sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and Capital City Bank.

One survivor we spoke with attended the event with her mother and her best friend.

“It’s always nice to feel support from everyone, your doctors, I mean I’ve had a great team,” Linda Shanks said. “But the community reaching out, it’s great to have that support.

Shanks says breast cancer was a mental, physical and financial battle, and she wants to encourage other women battling it to stay strong.