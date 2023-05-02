U.S. evacuates 100 Americans from Sudan

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (CNN)- After a week of difficulties, the US Government has successfully evacuated approximately 100 private American citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This follows weeks of conflict in Sudan, Africa’s third-largest nation, that left residents desperate to leave.

The US Government cited security concerns as a reason for not initially evacuating its citizens. US officials have since confirmed that about 1,000 Americans have been evacuated since the conflict began. Many low-income and older Americans still stuck in Sudan may be affected by the decision.

The ship’s arrival in Jeddah marked a sigh of relief for those who had to leave Sudan, and some were grateful for the chance to leave.