Two wanted after stealing ATM

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying some commercial burglary suspects.

The incident happened just before 5:00am this morning. It was reported that two masked individuals broke into Murphy’s Express, located at 1402 Gray Highway. The suspects breached the business doors by backing a U-Haul truck through the entrance. The suspects removed an ATM from the business and fled the scene in the U-Haul truck. At the time of the incident, the business was unoccupied.

If anyone has information on the identity of these suspects or any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.