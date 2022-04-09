Two three-run home runs lead Mercer to a victory over The Citadel

Mercer baseball team beats The Citadel 8-2.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball team opened Southern Conference play with a three-game weekend series hosting The Citadel.

Tonight, the Bears began scoring in the second inning. With two outs, Antonio Brown got on base with a bunt for a hit. Following him, Trevor Austin singled to right field, moving Brown to third. Then stepped up William Mapes, who nailed a no-doubt three-run home run to left field to take a 3-0 lead.

The Citadel would answer by scoring a run in the third and another run in the fourth inning.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, the Bears scored on a wild pitch to first base. With two guys on, Colby Thomas hits the Bears’ second three-run home run of the day to left field to take a 7-2 lead.

The home runs didn’t stop there as Bill Knight hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Mercer went on to win 8-2.

Josh Harlow gets the W as he pitched seven innings, allowing only five hits, two runs and striking out nine.

Mercer and The Citadel are back in action tomorrow at two p-m.