Two teens, two men accused of stealing car in Houston County

The Perry Police Department says it received several complaints of vehicles broken into, and one being stolen in the Perry–Houston County area on April 9 around 5 a.m.

Houston County deputies were dispatched to suspects pulling on car door handles in the Doublegate Subdivision. The responding deputy noticed a vehicle without headlights pull into a driveway in the 100 block of Willowgate Drive. The suspects then fled on foot, but were later apprehended.

Police say 18-year-old Leehaven Ontenerio Greene, 18-year-old Jy’Quay Zy’Quan Jordan, 19-year-old Jacory Laquan Jordan Jr., and 20-year-old Joshua Peace Jenkins, entered vehicles in the High Land Park at Sugarloaf Subdivision, Rainsong Trail, Grayton Way and Hampton Apartment Complex in Perry.

There were also cars in the Doublegate Subdivision and Candler Park Subdivision in Houston County broken into.

Items stolen during the incidents were collected.

All four are charged with multiple counts of Entering Autos, one count of Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree), Criminal Trespass,

Obstruction of an Officer.

Anyone with any other information on these cases, contact the Perry Police Department, Lt. Gilliam at (478) 988–2834 or the Houston County Sheriff Office Sgt. Darron Jones at (478) 542–2085.