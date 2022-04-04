Two teens killed in Sparta car wreck

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car crash Sunday night claimed the lives of two Sparta teenagers. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol around 8:26 p.m. a tractor trailer was traveling north on State Route 15 when a black Lexus ES 350 traveling east on Fairmont Road ran a stop sign and entered the path of the tractor trailer. The front of the tractor trailer struck the passenger side of the Lexus. The driver of the Lexus was air lifted to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries. The front and back seat passengers suffered fatal injuries. The passengers were identified as Alana McClain, age 16, and Lauren McClain, age 15, both sisters from Sparta. The crash number remains under investigation.