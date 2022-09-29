Two teens arrested during Burglary in Progress

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 male juveniles connected to a burglary in progress Wednesday afternoon.

The BCSO says the incident happened at Autumn Trace Apartments off Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m., when it was reported to Deputies patrolling the area that a Burglary had been taking place. Deputies responded to the call, and saw 2 male suspects running from the apartment reported to be involved. Deputies followed the suspects on a short foot chase– one of the boys was holding a handgun, but dropped it as soon as deputies caught up with him. The other suspect was apprehended in a store parking lot next door. Investigators found that the gun involved was reported to be stolen out of Bibb County.

The suspects were identified to be 15 and 16-years-old. The 16-year-old was charged with Burglary, Obstruction, Possession of a firearm during a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft by receiving stolen property. The 15-year-old was charged with Burglary and Obstruction.

Both suspects have been turned over to the Youth Detention Center. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.