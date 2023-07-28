Two teenagers arrested, accused of smuggling contraband into prison

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A teenager and juvenile were taken into custody Friday morning in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Department of Corrections K9 Unit arrested 17-year-old L’Yondo Ware and a 15-year-old.

Deputies say the teens were attempting to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison.

Both are charged with Trading with Inmates Without the Consent of the Warden, Criminal Trespass, and Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute.