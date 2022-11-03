Two men killed in early Thursday morning shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were found shot in Macon early Thursday morning, that’s according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 3500 block of Morris Ave just before 1:30AM Thursday morning in response to a person shot. When deputies arrived they found two victims, a 61-year-old male outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old male inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Both men were transported to the Atrium Health Hospital where both men were later pronounced deceased.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. The names of the victims will be released once the next of kin have been notified.

The above information is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.