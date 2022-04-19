Two arrested after Monroe County standoff

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —What began as a domestic violence call in Monroe County ended with two arrested after a standoff with authorities. According to a press release Monroe deputies responded to 4882 High Falls Road lot 7 just before 4pm Monday after getting a call about a possible domestic violence case and an intoxicated person shooting into the woods. The suspect had also allegedly pointed a shotgun at a neighbor and threatened to kill him. Upon arrival the suspect, Robert Cook and his girlfriend Laura Lynn Cowan both barricaded themselves in their camper. After a brief standoff they surrendered and were taken into custody. Both are facing several charges.