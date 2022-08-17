Two arrested after attempting to bring drugs into prison

The suspects allegedly used a drone to drop the shipment

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are behind bars after attempting to sneak contraband into Telfair Prison using a drone. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, on August 14th a drone was spotted flying over the prison.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued. The suspects crashed the car in Laurens County and fled on foot but were captured and arrested and taken to the Laurens County Jail.

A search of the facility grounds revealed 280 grams of meth, 283 grams of marijuana, 1000 grams of tobacco, 4 cell phones, 4 chargers, a tube of epoxy, and 4 saw blades…..a gun and ammunition were found in the vehicle.