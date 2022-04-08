Twins from Southwest High School are headed to Columbus State

Shamar and Jamar Clayton will continue their academic and athletic careers at Columbus State University.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Clayton twins, Shamar and Jamar, from Southwest High School, signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at Columbus State University.

“This moment is a blessing for me and my twin,” said Shamar.

“It’s a meal ticket,” said Jamar.

“I’m scared. Like I’m scared and happy at the same time that I’m doing it with my twin. Somebody I’ve been with for years,” said Shamar.

The recruitment process was unique for the twins. Instead of being directly recruited by a coach, they became their own promoters and took matters into their own hands.

“They reached out to the coaches and had an opportunity to let them see the film. So you got to be that tenacious to want to do that and have that dedication to make somebody believe in you,” said Southwest football head coach Joe Dupree.

And, of course, I had to ask the hard-hitting question we all have in mind.

“Are you guys going to be rooming together? That’s the real question,” I asked.

“I hope so,” said Shamar, while Jamar had a more firm feeling.

“We are. We are,” said Jamar.

Going off to college alone can be hard at times, but having your literal womb partner right beside you makes things a lot easier.

“Him staying with me, it really keeps us bound. He knows my limits as I know him. He can get me out of certain situations that I’m not supposed to be in. Just keep me on track,” said Shamar.

“I don’t care how aggravating he gets, but that’s my brother, and we are going to stick together no matter what. No matter what,” said Jamar.

Shamar and Jamar are heading to Columbus State in the fall, and good luck to their coaches trying to tell the twins apart for the first few weeks.