Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to help with traffic enforcement

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says his deputies have clocked speeds recently in the triple digits. He spoke about how dangerous high speeds are not only for drivers, but also others on the road.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to acquire new radar traffic guns..

The sheriff’s office was awarded a high visibility enhancement grant worth $50,000 to help with traffic enforcement in the county.

More than 1,700 people in Georgia were involved in fatal collisions last year, and the sheriff’s office hopes it can reduce that number by monitoring I-16 and local roadways using radar guns purchased with grant money.

“They’ve really been detecting a lot of speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour, and you know, coupled with speed and not wearing seat belts, (that) leads to death in the end.”

Along with speeding, Sheriff Mitchum says they plan to better enforce seat belt use, child safety restraints, driving distractions and impaired driving.